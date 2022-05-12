Every murder case is devastating. I've talked about many of them on Point of View, and it never gets easier - especially as we continue to see a record-breaking number of homicides in Louisville. But this one sticks with me. Because the circumstances were awful, and because I don't think justice was served, even though two men are in jail for murder.
Four years ago, Jason Spencer was walking near Cherokee Park with his wife, when police say four teenagers approached the couple, robbed them and shot and killed Spencer.
Fast forward to present day, and two of those men, who were 15 at the time of the shooting, were just sentenced to 18 and 19 years in prison. And they're eligible for parole in just 15 years. That's absolutely ridiculous, if you ask me.
Our justice system is broken plain and simple. It's impossible to put a price tag on someone's life, but I can tell you it's worth more than 15 years in jail.
If we want to fight violent crime, we need to revamp our court system. Criminals need to know if you commit a crime, you'll pay the time.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.