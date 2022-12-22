Christmas Day is almost here. And if you've ventured out this week, you know it's been a madhouse.
Grocery stores have been packed as everyone's been preparing for this winter storm. Then, you have crowds of people rushing to the mall and department stores trying to finish up their Christmas shopping before the storm hits.
It's been a wild few days, to say the least, but I hope everyone takes the time to remember what Christmas is all about. It's a celebration of Jesus and a time where we can a strive to be more like him.
It's a reminder that he encourages us to be accepting of everyone and their beliefs, even when they're different from our own.
This is especially important as we're coming off another violent month here in Louisville with double-digit homicides. We have to find a way to put our differences aside and focus on what's really important this Christmas, and that's spending time with family and friends. We can buy presents all day long but we can't buy time. I hope you're able to spend that time with those who mean the most to you, and, maybe, this year it'll be in the snow.
From myself, Dale Woods, and all of us at WDRB, thank you for spending time with us this year. We'd like to wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a happy 2023.