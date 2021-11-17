A monumental move in Washington has created a ripple effect in Kentucky and Indiana. The President just signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law. So what happens next? For starters, who's going to pay for it? Our country is in debt.
The President also said the infrastructure bill will create two million new jobs. We have millions of open jobs now. Let's worry about filling those first.
There is a bright spot in all of this - more than $300 billion allocated to help fix roads and bridges.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I don't think the borrowing is a big issue because we're in such debt that there's no end to it."
"Biden said the $1.2 trillion deal won't cost a dime."
"You know who's going to pay for it? We're all going to pay for it."
"Don't worry about who's going to pay for it. It's not coming out of your pocket."
"Thanks, President Biden. You spend. We get taxed."
"That's how we pay for it. Tax the rich."
"Whatever money comes to Kentucky is a good idea."
"I'd be willing to bet that it goes to mostly politicians and businesses."
"This new plan he has will just create more and more and more inflation, and we don't need any more spending in this country. We need to learn to pay our bills."