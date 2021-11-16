A monumental move in Washington has created a ripple effect in Kentucky. President Joe Biden just signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, and a lot of Americans are wondering what happens next?
I have some concerns, too. For starters, who's paying for it? $1.2 trillion is such a massive, yet abstract, number that most people can't even comprehend it. Especially at a time when our economy is already in debt, and families are living paycheck to paycheck.
The President is calling this bill a "once in a generation investment" that will create two million new jobs. Normally, that would be a good thing. Except there's nothing normal about living through a pandemic.
There are millions of open jobs right now and just as many people sitting at home choosing not to work. We need to fill those positions, before wasting money creating new ones.
On a positive note, more than $300 billion is set aside to help with transportation. If you've lived in Kentucky and Indiana long enough, you know our roads and bridges need some work. So I do think setting aside money to help with that is a bright spot.
What's your opinion, call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View