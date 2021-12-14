Tremendous tragedy and heartbreak has torn through Kentucky.
The destruction left behind following the weekend tornadoes is almost too much to comprehend.
At WDRB News, we are deeply grieving with the survivors and remembering those who lost their lives.
It's impossible to plan for a catastrophe like this, but we've seen it before, and as a state and community, we've come together before, too.
We saw it in Henryville and nearby towns back in 2012. We saw it during the super outbreak in 1974, and we are seeing it again. The best of humanity during the worst of times.
Complete strangers from all over Kentucky are coming together to help each other, to grieve together, to clean up together and to rebuild together.
There's an overwhelming sense of unity from first responders to families sadly left with nothing but the clothes on their back.
Donations are pouring in from all over and going to places like the American Red Cross, United Way of Kentucky and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Local organizations started sending down supplies by the bus-full right after the first tornado hit, and it's been an assembly line of support since then.
To learn more about ways to help those struggling click here for a list organizations and fundraisers for those impacted by the western Kentucky tornadoes.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.