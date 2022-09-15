There's a public safety crisis going on in Louisville. Dangerous criminals arm themselves with guns, LMPD confiscates them and turns them over to Kentucky State Police. Then, they're sold at an auction.
Many times, those same guns end up back on the street in the hands of criminals, and the deadly life cycle of a gun continues. This part of our system is broken, but it's not for lack of effort.
So far this year, LMPD has taken more than 1,900 guns off city streets. Last year, they seized more than 2,300 guns. That's a huge win considering LMPD is short staffed — down about 300 officers. As a community, we need to celebrate moments like this and use it for ammunition going forward.
Under Kentucky law, those confiscated guns are sold at auction, and this is where we are shooting ourselves in the foot. Instead of being sold at auction, those guns should be disabled and destroyed or used for a specific purpose to make our community safer.
LMPD has done one heck of a good job taking guns off the street, and now, it's up to lawmakers to make sure it stays that way. Our city and state deserve better.
