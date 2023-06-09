We’ve had more than 70 fatal shootings in Louisville this year, with other violent crimes on the rise too.
It’s a huge problem with no easy solution, but there are places to start. For one, if parents aren’t monitoring their child’s reckless behavior, they should be held accountable.
I appreciate programs like "Bosses not Bangers" for trying to be protective and connect with kids *before they commit a crime. Kudos to Simmons College for offering courses to female inmates at the Kentucky Correctional Institute. This gives them a shot in the real world after they’ve committed a crime and that’s important too.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I think the parents would be very, very embarrassed by having their names made public."
"Parents should do the same amount of time as a child should, instead of that swingin' door."
"If men would step up and be fathers to their kids instead of running away and leaving it all on their mamma. That would help too."
"It's sure keeping people out of downtown and it's hurting downtown businesses. Start arresting people and locking them up."
"If you start trying them as adults, there won't be so much violence."
"No more home incarceration."
"Life in prison without parole."
"Bring the death penalty back, and it would stop a lot of this crime in Louisville."
"The punishment has to fit the crime."