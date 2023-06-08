As we settle into the dog days of summer, criminals are running the streets of Louisville like it’s the Wild West. Violent crime is a problem.
We now have more than 70 fatal shootings so far this year in Louisville. People throw out solutions to this complicated problem, but we have to do better.
I’ve said for years parents who let their kids run wild should also be held accountable in the court of law - and I stand by that today.
It’s just as important to intervene in the lives of young people before a crime is committed and after.
Let’s take the Louisville nonprofit "Bosses not Bangers" for example. It's led by a former gang member who’s trying to be proactive and get ahead of the problem, creating a sense of responsibility and financial sustainability in young kids before they get in with the wrong crowd.
I appreciate Simmons College of Kentucky. They’re going to offer college courses to female inmates at the Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women. These women have already committed crimes, but the goal is to empower them to make better choices after they get out or prison.
Reducing violent crime won’t be an easy feat but hitting it from all directions will be essential to making a dent in the problem.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.