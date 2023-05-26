Summer break is right around the corner, and that means more kids are going to be logging on to social media to stay connected. It's our job as parents to ensure we're doing everything we can to protect them — even online. Most social media platforms tout themselves as being for users 13 and older, yet 40% of kids 8 to 12 years old are on social media.
From inappropriate and extreme content to highly addictive apps, these social media platforms are doing what they can to attract viewers, even the youngest ones. As parents, we need to monitor their activity, because it's clear these social media giants don't have the kids best interest at heart.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Kids just aren’t raised the way we were raised in the eighties, and the seventies. It’s a shame."
"If you don't let your children play with firearms, why are you letting them play with the internet?"
"Stop blaming social media. It can't continue to be the scapegoat when nobody wants to do their job."
"It's called parenting, it’s not called be your buddy. It's called teaching your kids morals. Grow up."
"Social media is nothing but a soul sucking void of meaningless affirmation."