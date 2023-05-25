Thousands of kids are making their final turn for home as the countdown to summer break begins.
I know it's a stressful time for parents. You have to nail down child care for your kids and find things for them to do. Now more than ever, protecting our kids must be a top priority.
When I was growing up, we'd run around outside until the street lights came on. Then, we knew it was time to come home. But with an uptick in violence, more parents are encouraging their kids to stay inside. But allowing them to log in to social media can be equally as dangerous.
From inappropriate and extreme content to highly addictive apps, kids are becoming targets. For the first time ever, TikTok was just banned in Montana over privacy concerns. Most social media platforms tout themselves as being for users 13 and older, yet 40% of kids 8 to 12 years old are on social media. TikTok recently set a one-hour time limit for users younger than 18 years old. The default setting is meant to help them spend less time on the app.
I appreciate the effort, except users can immediately override this setting once they reach an hour.
It's clear these social media giants will say one thing but do another. It's our job as parents to stay connected and monitor our kids life online.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View