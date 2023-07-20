You'd think the White House is just about as secure as it gets. But, somehow, someone was able to sneak in cocaine. The Secret Service says they weren't able to figure out who brought the drug inside and left it in a plastic bag in a storage cubby. If they're being transparent and telling the truth, security needs to be increased.
Otherwise, someone could smuggle in something much more dangerous or poison the food or water inside the White House. A more likely scenario, in my opinion, we aren't getting the entire story, in which case more transparency with the American people would be a good thing.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Anybody with a brain knows that story doesn’t ring true."
"On my job that's a mandatory drug test for everybody. That's the way it should be at the White House."
"Our government has no transparency."
"If Trump was in office, the media would have lost their minds."
"It doesn't take a genius to see that the whole administration is totally corrupt and incompetent."
"Everyone knows who the cokehead in the White House is. It's no secret."
"The DOJ is going to protect the Bidens."
"It ain’t nothin’ but just another Joe Biden cover up."