You'd think the White House is just about as secure as it gets. But, somehow, someone was able to sneak in cocaine. The Secret Service says they weren't able to figure out who brought the drug inside and left it in a plastic bag in a storage cubby. If they're being transparent and telling the truth, security needs to be increased.
Otherwise, someone could smuggle in something much more dangerous or poison the food or water inside the White House. A more likely scenario, in my opinion, we aren't getting the entire story, in which case more transparency with the American people would be a good thing.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"There are 1,300 uniformed officers, 3,200 special agents. The White House is supposed to be the most secure building in our country."
"Nothing in the United States is secure anymore."
"Drugs are everywhere."
"It isn't that hard to figure out: Hunter Biden."
"This one's obvious. Donald Trump left that bag of cocaine. He did it to get even with all of the people who are investigating him."
"In my opinion, you can't trust any information given out from the White House."
"You're not telling the truth. You're covering things up. It’s not good for the country."