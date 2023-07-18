You'd think the White House is just about as secure as it gets. But, somehow, someone was able to sneak in cocaine. And whoever brought the drug inside remains a mystery, at least according to the Secret Service. I must say I'm a bit perplexed by the whole situation. It happened earlier this month, and national news went wild. A plastic bag filled with cocaine was found inside a storage cubby.
The Secret Service did an investigation and recently announced there was no forensic — or video evidence — to determine how the drug got inside the White House. So you're telling me the most advanced operative group in the country wasn't able to detect how drugs were brought into the most secure building in the country? I have a tough time buying that.
I wish there was more transparency. I think the American people deserve that. If someone can sneak in cocaine, what stops them from bringing in anthrax or poisoning the food or water? No matter how you slice this story, it's not a good look for the White House. Either security is the issue, which doesn't bode well for the safety of President Biden and the American people, or a lack of transparency is the problem, which doesn't build a trusting relationship between the oval office and the people it serves.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my point of view.