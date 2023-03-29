Today is a day of profound sadness. At this very moment, parents, students and teachers in Nashville are grieving with everything they have after three 9-year-olds and three adults were killed in a school shooting.
This attack is the 89th shooting on kindergarten through 12 grade school grounds this year.
We need to do a better job protecting our students and teachers. Bulletproof glass and metal detectors are a must. More mental health resources for students and parents are essential to prevent these tragedies.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Casinos have bulletproof glass, so why can’t we have bulletproof glass in schools?"
"There should be metal detectors, there should be armed guards, in every school."
"Instead of worrying about the almighty dollar, worry about the safety of the kids, and the teachers."
"Tell Biden to donate it to the schools, and stop supporting Ukraine."
"The only way to effectively protect the children is with armed staff."
"Every school should have an armed resource officer."
"Stop the shooting today. Bring back capital punishment."
"The problem is, everyone wants to talk about gun control, but nobody wants to talk about the real problem: Mental health."