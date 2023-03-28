Today is a day of profound sadness. At this very moment, parents, students and teachers in Nashville are grieving with everything they have. They're facing an unimaginable loss, that of three 9-year-olds and three adults shot and killed inside their elementary school at the hands of a former student. These six innocent people woke up, went to school — a place that's supposed to be safe — and they never made it out alive.
It's heartbreaking, and these tragedies are happening far too often. This one marks the 89th shooting on kindergarten through 12th grade school grounds this year, and it's only March. We must do a better job of protecting our students and teachers.
So, what can we do? Let's start with bulletproof glass. The shooter in Nashville shot through a side door and walked right in. I’ve shared before metal detectors in all schools. Federal and state government buildings have armed guards and fortified entry points. Students and teachers deserve the same. Having a school resource officer that's not armed is better than not having one at all. And, finally, we need more mental health resources for both students and parents.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.