It's been a long and heartbreaking 17 months since COVID-19 hit the US.
And now, the highly contagious delta variant is spreading like wildfire.
The CDC says nearly half of the US population has received their COVID-19 vaccine, and the government hopes a new strategy will encourage more people to get their shot.
The Biden Administration is asking states to pay unvaccinated people $100 - to get vaccinated.
If you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, I don't think a $100 bribe is going to change your mind.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"You're right about the hundred dollars. There's absolutely no way in the world that I would take a hundred dollars to take a shot that I don't trust."
"People, wise up. Get vaccinated. It's not that hard."
"If people don't want to get vaccinated, let them not get vaccinated. We've heard enough about it that everybody knows what can happen if you don't. It's their choice. Let them be."
"As far as vaccinations for the COVID virus, I don't think we should respect people's wishes."
"It's supposed to be a free country, I thought. The farther we get, the more they want to be in control of everything."
"If they don't want to get the shot then don't treat them when they get sick."
"If the government was that worried about this Delta variant, they wouldn't have allowed millions of immigrants to cross the border unvaccinated."