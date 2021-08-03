It's been a long and devastating 17 months since COVID-19 moved in and took over.
The deadly virus has changed nearly every aspect of our lives, and while it's impossible to put a price tag on surviving the pandemic, the government is hoping some extra cash will encourage more people to get vaccinated.
The CDC says almost half of the U.S population has been vaccinated, but fears the highly contagious delta variant will only cause more casualties, if something isn't done and soon.
Because of this, the Biden Administration is pushing a new cash incentive. It wants each state to pay unvaccinated people $100 to get vaccinated.
I just don't think a $100 bribe from the government is going to change anyone's mind.
Maybe those unvaccinated don't trust the government or believe in the science, but for whatever reason some people have decided not to get vaccinated, and we should respect their decision.
Unfortunately, I think the only way more people will get vaccinated is if the mortality rate increases significantly, or if the delta variant takes hold of our kids.
