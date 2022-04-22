A controversial new law in Kentucky will change the state's education system. House Bill 9 calls for two publicly funded charter schools to open in Kentucky. One in Louisville and the other in Northern Kentucky.
It's a five-year pilot program to see how things go. Some people are worried it will take money and resources away from current schools and teachers that already need help. And I do think teachers need more support and deserve a raise.
But our education system needs to evolve. If it doesn't work. We can change things again in five years.
Here's what our viewers had to say: