There’s a big change coming for students in Louisville, and it’s a controversial one.
A new charter school is set to open, after House Bill 9 became law. Charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017 but haven’t been publicly funded until now. The Senate initially passed the bill, Governor Andy Beshear vetoed it and the General Assembly then decided to override his veto, and here we are.
The new law calls for a five-year pilot program that will open two publicly funded charter schools in Kentucky. One in Louisville - and the other in Northern Kentucky.
People against the change are worried that current public schools will lose money and resources to the new charter schools, which will also impact the ongoing teacher shortage.
I want to start off by saying this, teachers are the backbone of our education system. Yes, they deserve a raise. Yes, they need more support and encouragement. That needs to be a priority.
With that said, I do think it’s worth trying out charter schools. If it doesn’t work, we change course in five years. If it does, then we are better off and the kids benefit. Our education system needs to evolve. So why not give this a try?
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.