The shot clock is winding down. Starting next week, JCPS students must test negative for COVID-19 before they can play any sport, or participate in extracurricular activities.
NFL and NBA players already have to follow this rule, and to see it happen on a local level, within Kentucky's largest school district, is something worth celebrating.
The new "test-to-play" program kicks off next Monday, and I think it's a great idea.
Anything we can do to keep our kids safe and healthy, and keep them in school and engaged, should be worth the effort. This should also give parents peace of mind knowing whoever is competing against their child has tested negative for COVID-19.
I just don't see a downside to this, especially when JCPS is making it hassle free, and convenient as possible, for everyone involved. Parents or guardians need to sign a consent form, then students will get tested weekly with tests available at every school.
It sounds pretty simple to me, especially if it means putting up one more barrier to keep students safe and healthy. I think this is a win-win situation for everyone.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.
