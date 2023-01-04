A new year is a good opportunity to start over. You could say out with the old and in with the new.
That couldn't be more true for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and former Mayor Greg Fischer.
Before the new administration gets to work, they need to change the optics.
There needs to be a concerted effort to clean up graffiti, pick up trash on area streets and highways and remove abandoned vehicles sitting on the side of the interstates. Let's start with a clean slate — then get to work — and evoke real change to make our community better under new leadership.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"What you're proposing is to treat a symptom rather than the real problem."
"I agree with you, Mr. Woods. Take care of the homeless people and clear up our downtown."
"Why don't we take some of that $300 million surplus and really help these homeless people that want to be helped?"
"There's trash. There's crime."
"Democrats are going to keep sinking Louisville until it becomes like Chicago."
"Our crime rate in Louisville is just getting out of control. But, I feel our new mayor can do something about it. I have a lot of faith in our new mayor. We need to just put the guns down, and fight like a man."
"The more it changes, the more it stays the same. Same, same, same. Different face. Same game."
"Everything you're talking about is in every city. Get over it."