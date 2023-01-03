A new year is a good opportunity to start over. You could say out with the old and in with the new.
That couldn't be more true for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and former Mayor Greg Fischer.
After 12 years, a changing of the guard has taken place. And before the new administration hits the ground running, I suggest they focus on changing the optics.
Think about it for second. Say you're driving from Cincinnati to Nashville and you travel right through Louisville. What do you see? Graffiti on overpasses. Trash and abandoned cars on the interstates. And if you happen to stop in downtown, homeless camps lining the streets. We need to find a better solution for folks who are down on their luck. Help find them permanent housing and more resources to succeed.
We can't put our best foot forward and tackle major problems plaguing our community if we don't start with a clean slate. LMPD is short nearly 300 police officers, and the fire department is down several members too. There's a lot of work to do. But we've got to change the optics before we roll up our sleeves and get to work.
