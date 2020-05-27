Last week Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad announced his plans to retire. It’s Mayor Fischer’s responsibility to select his replacement. This critical appointment will shape the city's criminal justice system for years. LMPD needs more than just a new leader, it needs a cultural change. The citizens of Louisville must be able to trust the Police. The chief must match the department to the diversity of this community. They must work with city council to establish a realistic budget. This department must have sturdy roots to grow the community stronger.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"We do need a change, but it's not just the cultural change. It's a matter of taking responsibility, and how about they start doing that? Everyone."
"I believe with the removal of the chief we should remove all of the council members, or put each one of them out on a homicide-ridden street corner and let them control what happens."
"You've got some police that don't want to act right, and then you've got people that don't want to act right, but we need the police or else we'll have anarchy."
"They need to do something to eliminate the crime and drugs in Louisville."
"Police is just like us. They have to have respect as well as the people have to have respect."
"The cultural change needs to be with the citizens first, not the chief."