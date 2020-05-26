If you want the best yard in the neighborhood, you must be willing to put in work to strengthen even fertile soil. Last week, Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad announced his plans to retire in June. Now, it’s Mayor Fischer’s responsibility to select his replacement. The mayor is currently serving his last term, the next police chief’s tenure will outlast Fischer’s time in office. This critical appointment will shape the city's criminal justice system for years to come.
Whoever Mayor Fischer names as the next chief must know what they are getting into. We are entering a new era. Every action will affect the community and reflect on the entire department. The force must strive to get better daily. The LMPD needs more than just a new leader, it needs a cultural change.
Call it restructuring, reorganizing, or fertilizing the lawn, but the city must come together. The citizens of Louisville must be able to trust the Police. The new chief must match the department to the diversity of this community. They must be willing and able to work with city council. The top cop must establish a realistic budget and trim the waste. This department must have sturdy roots to grow the community stronger.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.