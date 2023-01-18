I'm sure you've heard the old saying - neither rain, sleet, or snow will stop the mailman.
Well, that's not the case anymore. Some of you are only getting mail delivered two to three times a week. Staffing shortages are hurting the postal services and other industries. From trash pick up to long lines at the pharmacy, there are delays. We must boost our economy and fill jobs.
Companies need to change their recruitment and incentive models. Everything from compensation, benefits, and bonuses. That seems like a good place to start.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“We've been getting our mail at 7:00 at night, or once a week sometimes.”
“I don't mind getting mail two or three times a week. What I don't like is getting somebody's mail from five doors down the street.”
“I've heard the old saying that the mail must go through, but you’ve got to stop the mailman from being robbed.”
“Delivery drivers have got sheriff’s deputies following them around to make sure they stay safe.”
“If you really want to turn things around, raise the minimum wage to $25 to $30 an hour.”
“When you pay people money not to work, guess what? They're not going to work.”
“It started two years ago. It's called Bidenomics.”
“There's too many giveaways.”