There's a good chance you'll check your mailbox sometime this week, and there won't be anything in there. I've heard from some of you - only getting your mail delivered two to three times a week.
It's almost become the standard. There just aren't enough mail carriers to cover routes.
I'm sure you've heard the old saying, "Neither rain, sleet, or snow will stop the mailman from coming," well, that's just not the case anymore.
Staffing issues are hitting the postal service hard, and we're seeing the fallout - a delay in receiving our mail. This problem is everywhere. Just plug in another industry, and it's the same struggle.
Trash pickup has been delayed at times because there's a need for more drivers.
Pharmacies are bursting at the seams with customers but not employees or prescriptions.
Staffing issues and a shortage of prescriptions have been a headache for a lot of people who rely on medicine to stay healthy and feel good. 2022 was a rough year for a lot of people - and we don't want to pick up where we left off in the new year. There needs to be a better plan to turn this ship around and help front line industries that impact all of us.
Companies need to change their recruitment and incentive models. Everything from compensation, benefits and bonuses. That seems like a good place to start.
What's your opinion, call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View