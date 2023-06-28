It's been almost two months since we learned that Norton, a health care giant in our community, was hacked. Data breaches are so common these days that they're barely newsworthy anymore. It's been weeks, and people in our community want more answers than they have been given. What was exposed? What is being done to keep it contained? How can people protect themselves?
Norton, a nonprofit that exists to benefit the community, should also think about steps it can take to mitigate the harm, such as identity theft protection for those affected. This whole situation is another reminder that bad actors halfway around the world are always lurking and trying to make a quick buck.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I don't believe we had all this identity theft problem happening before the wonderful internet came along. Now that information's on there and anybody can grab it. They need to go back to old school information. It may have been more time consuming, but it was safer."
"You just can't trust anybody on the phone."
"They already have the information and you pay them all that money. They're not going to give it back, they are already using it. So why pay them?"
"I've had four things done and no test results. But my insurance has been billed, and they've been paid."
"There's two types of people in this world nowadays; those who know they've been hacked and those who don't know they have been hacked."