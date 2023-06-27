It's been almost two months since we learned that Norton, a health care giant in our community, was hacked. Data breaches are so common these days that they're barely newsworthy anymore. But make no mistake: This one is a big deal. Norton employs thousands of people and serves some 600,000 patients. If a bunch of private data gets out there, the harm to our community could be immense.
Companies who experience these incidents are in a tough bind. Hackers are demanding a ridiculous ransom. It's an ongoing law enforcement situation. And people, understandably, want answers.
Now, when the FBI is involved, and a crime is in progress, of course there are lots of sensitivities surrounding information. But it's been weeks, and people in our community want more answers than they have been given. What was exposed? What is being done to keep it contained? How can people protect themselves?
Norton, a nonprofit that exists to benefit the community, should also think about steps it can take to mitigate the harm, such as identity theft protection for those affected. This whole situation is another reminder that bad actors halfway around the world are always lurking and trying to make a quick buck.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View