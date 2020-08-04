The climate of change is before us. COVID-19 has blown into town like a February snowstorm. It has halted many aspects of life, but reprieves aren't always bad. Many positives come when people are forced to detour their plans. Taking safety precautions and interacting with fewer people might prove to blanket us from other storms. Social modesty will likely lead to fewer transmissions of the flu and the common cold. The coronavirus might yield an overall healthier society.
Schools have had to boot up to prepare for non-traditional instruction, as well as, physical student attendance. At this point, most schools have hunkered themselves into a position to slide from in-class to online teaching with a minimal loss of traction. This ability does come with a major downside for students.
Snow days will disappear like an empty sled on a hilltop. On the positive side, schools should be able to set and keep a yearly schedule. Parents will be able to plan spring vacations and turn them into lasting family memories. As current students age, they will tell future generations about the extinct practice of snow days. They will bore their kids with stories about anticipation and exuberance waiting for Snow Fox to announce if their school day was canceled.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook, I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.