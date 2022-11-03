For the first time in a long time, we're hearing more about arrests and less about homicides.
October marked one of the lowest homicide totals in years. That's a positive step in the right direction for police and our community. Crime is down 17% compared to this time last year, and non-fatal shootings are down 30%.
These are things to celebrate, but we shouldn't be satisfied. Now, it's time for local judges to keep violent criminals behind bars. No more "Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free" cards.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Dale Woods was exactly right. This doesn't fall all back on LMPD. We need new leadership. We need somebody who has common sense and conservative values."
"I just hope the media understands that Louisville is not a safe place."
"Thank you LMPD for putting up with our city."
"If they successfully catch all the ones from past years. Where are they gonna put em?"
"Don't let them out in two years after they have killed someone. That's the problem. They get out and they do it again, because they know they're not going have to do any real hard time."
"You're never going to solve Louisville's crime problem by letting people out of jail!"