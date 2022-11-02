For the first time in a long time, we're hearing more about arrests and less about homicides.
October marked one of the lowest homicide totals in years. That's a positive step in the right direction for police and our community. Crime is down 17% compared to this time last year, and non-fatal shootings are down 30%.
These are things to celebrate, but we shouldn't be satisfied. Now, it's time for local judges to keep violent criminals behind bars. No more "Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free" cards.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Crime is still bad."
"The problem is the judges. Hold them responsible for the people they let go and commit the crime over and over again."
"One thing that might help is if we know, on these judges, whether they're Republicans or Democrats, and it also needs to be put on the ballot."
"I think the government needs to be harsher on these guys and girls doing crime."
"Why would you ever have zero cash bail? That's a revolving door for criminals who are repeat offenders. You do the crime. You should do all your time."
"Get a new mayor in there, and I hope they change it all."