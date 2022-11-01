For the first time in a long time, we're hearing more about arrests and less about homicides.
October marked one of the lowest homicide totals in years. That's a positive step in the right direction for police and our community. Crime and non-fatal shootings are down from a year ago. These are things to celebrate, but we shouldn't be satisfied, as the numbers are still way too high.
Case in point: One week ago, three gruesome attacks turned downtown into a crime scene. Two people had their throats slit and another was beat with a hammer. LMPD Chief Erika Shields responded by calling the situation a "one-off." If you remember her boss got sucker-punched a few months ago. I'd consider that a one-off experience.
We all know Chief Shields came into a bad situation, and she is making progress despite a depleted department. But there's clearly a lot of work left to be done, and it doesn't necessarily fall on the shoulders of LMPD.
Detectives are making more arrests, and that's outstanding. But now, it's up to local judges to keep violent criminals behind bars upon conviction. There can't be anymore "Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Cards," if we want to live in a safer city.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.