Downtown needs help. It's lined with old historic buildings that are empty. Places like Louisville Gardens have been boarded up for years taking up space and costing money.
There's a plan to tear down some of those buildings to build a new luxury hotel. It would tower 10 stories above Interstate 64 in downtown. It would be a nice visual reminder that Louisville is growing. Despite that, some people are against it. They want to preserve the historic buildings instead.
I say it's out with the old and in with the new, if downtown wants to survive.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I think it's time to modernize downtown. Tired of looking at all the old buildings? We need something to bring people in."
"The hotel can be built without destroying the history of downtown. Tearing down the buildings is not the answer. Saving them, restoring them, using them for modern purposes, is."
"I believe in preserving history, much like our statues here in the city, which were destroyed. It just reminds us of where we came from and how we got here. There's plenty of room to build around those items and still have nostalgia in our city."
"I don't care if you refurbish every building down there. I'm never coming back into downtown Louisville. I don't want to have to deal with homeless people. I don't want to be robbed."
"Downtown needs a miracle, if it's ever to rebuild."