It's sink or swim for downtown Louisville. Build new businesses and restaurants and more people will come. Don't, and they won't. It's really that simple.
Downtown needs a lot of help. It's lined with old historic buildings that are boarded up and collecting dust. Places like Louisville Gardens have been empty for years with plywood covering the doors. A bunch of historical empty buildings will not resurrect a downtown that is in desperate need of growth.
There has to be a better way to preserve history instead of preventing it. But in this case, that's what some people are trying to do. They're trying to stop a brand-new luxury hotel from being built on Main Street. The 169-room "Dream Hotel," as it's being called, would tower 10 stories above Interstate 64 in downtown. Nothing says "come here - we're open for business" like that. A new high-rise hotel would be essentially screaming at you every time you drive by.
From start to finish, from cranes to construction, all of it would be a nice visual reminder that downtown Louisville is growing and worth visiting. Now is the time. It's out with the old and in with the new, or I'm afraid downtown will find itself on the wrong side of history.
What's your opinion? Call or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.