From pain at the pump to now torture at the tolls. Get ready to pay even more money to cross the bridges between Kentucky and Indiana. RiverLink announced an 8.3% increase in tolls come July 1. That marks the highest price increase since tolling began in 2016, and the timing couldn't be worse as gas tops $5 a gallon.
Drivers with a standard passenger vehicle will have to pay nearly $5 to drive back and forth across any of the tolling bridges. A semi truck? Nearly $30 round trip. A huge win for RiverLink but a disaster for all drivers.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"You are right. With five dollar a gallon gasoline it is even more of a shock to our wallets to have to pay an increased toll."
"They're planning to build a bridge from Cincinnati to Covington with no tolls!"
"Whatever happened to Andy Beshear abolishing the bridge toll?"
"I don’t understand, Kentucky’s got all this money, why don't they pay off that bridge?"
"They waste money paying for everything else."
"Already there are too many semis crossing the Second St. Bridge, blocking traffic downtown.
Gas prices are bad enough, tolls are ridiculous. Something's got to give."
"Everybody is sticking it to us now."