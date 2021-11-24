The pandemic has wiped out jobs in Louisville turning downtown to a ghost town. Nearly 50,000 less people are working in downtown compared to before the pandemic.
It's a huge issue that's crippled our local economy, and left lawmakers trying to find a solution. Building more workforce housing isn't the answer. We need to fix what we have, before adding more.
Why would more people want to move to downtown and get a job here, if there aren't more thriving restaurants, shops and grocery stores. On top of that, downtown needs to look and feel safer.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The main reason people don't want to come downtown Louisville anymore is not because of the pandemic. It's because of the crime and because of the riots last year."
"Regarding waste of money building downtown housing. You're right. More than likely, the reason they want to build more is that some politician's friend is getting some government contracts."
"Get rid of the mayor, and things might change for the better. Whoever heard of closing a children's center when the kids are running wild like they are? There's got to be punishment for crime. Period."
"Louisville is a disaster."
"Littered streets, and a mayor that doesn't care."