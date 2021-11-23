Downtown has become a ghost town at the hands of COVID-19. Our workforce in the city has been obliterated by the virus.
Before the pandemic, nearly 65,000 people worked in downtown Louisville on any given day, and now, only about 20,000 people do. That’s nearly 50,000 less people working downtown.
And the idea that building more housing in downtown will help bring them back simply won't work, unless we expand other services, too. There are plenty of vacant properties already, and no one is moving in. There are just as many vacant businesses sitting and waiting for someone to buy them, and it's not happening.
Why would more people want to move to downtown and get a job here, if there aren't more thriving restaurants, shops and grocery stores. On top of that, downtown needs to look and feel safer. Trash is scattered all over the place.
A record number of homicides and carjackings are also plaguing Jefferson County, and while it's not always happening in downtown, there's an outside perception that it is. Instead of building more housing on top of these growing problems, let's weed out the issues and start fresh.
What's your opinion, call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.