Some parents are ruining high school sports because they can't play by the rules. You can't miss them - the ones who start in the stands and end up screaming on the sidelines. Not cheering for their child - instead harassing the officials.
Most high school referees don't get paid enough - if at all - to put up with angry parents berating them. These parents need to lead by example, before more officials quit, and its game over for high school sports.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Mr. Woods, well said.”
“I agree completely. The refs should have a right to throw anyone out of a game. You're teaching your children the wrong way to act.”
“The refs, they need to let the guys play ball and call fouls when there’s a foul.”
“It's a lot of parents that are boosters and donors. That's where you need to start at.”
“The parents live vicariously through their children. They want them to be the next Michael Jordan, and the way they act is messed up.”
“They need to grow up and let their children be children.”
“I think it’s sad that a dad will bring shame to his kid in front of the whole school.”
“Every parent should watch the Andy Griffith episode where he teaches Opie how to be a good loser and a good sport.”