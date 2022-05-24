Parents are ruining high school sports. There, I said it. And before you start yelling at your tv, hear me out.
I'm obviously not talking about every single parent. Most of you watching are the backbone to high school athletics. You watch your kids grow up, and in the blink of an eye, you've become an unpaid chauffeur, a volunteer team Mom or Dad and the first person to say good game after a blowout loss. So, it's unfortunate that a select few ruin it for everyone.
It's those parents who start in the stands and end up on the sidelines screaming at the referees. It's those parents who are living vicariously through their teens high school heydays. They forget what's actually important. It's those parents whose actions will force more referees to quit, only adding to the ongoing shortage, and putting their kids' season in jeopardy.
Most of these officials don't get paid enough - or at all - to put up with angry parents berating them. I think high school officials should have the power to eject any parent that can’t keep their mouth in check. Better yet, teams should be forced to forfeit, if their parents can't keep their cool.
As adults, they need to lead by example and teach their kids how to win humbly and lose gracefully. After all, it's a life skill they'll carry with them well beyond the field or the court.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.