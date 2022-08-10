If you look around, parts of Louisville are littered with trash. I see it all the time. Someone pulls up next to me at a stoplight, rolls their window down and chucks out a piece of trash. I'll never understand why people litter. It's lazy and disrespectful.
I appreciate the effort from local organizations that work to keep Louisville clean and beautiful, like those who plant trees, paint murals and cover up graffiti. Let's do what our parents taught us when we were young and pick up after ourselves so we have more pride in our city.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I was at the Street Rod Nationals this past weekend and many people from all over the country would make comments about how ugly and trashy Louisville was getting."
"There are just too many pigs driving around. I think we have laws against littering, we should enforce them."
"They'll be looking around, looking for a trash container. You put enough fines on them."
"Arrest them for throwing a cigarette out of the car when I'm trying to stop somebody from selling crack cocaine? I don't think so."
"When people don't care about litter, they don't care much about anything else either."
"It wasn't that they weren't taught it. I know they were taught it. They just don't care, or their that ornery and lazy."
"I've always been so proud of my city. Our city is going down the tubes. Our city has just become another Detroit and it's really, really sad. In fact, I would love to move away."