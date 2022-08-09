If you look around, parts of Louisville are littered with trash. I can't tell you how many times I've pulled up to a stoplight and watched the driver next to me open their door, or roll down their window, and throw out garbage. It's lazy and shows a total lack of respect.
Littering is one of those things I just don't understand. As kids, we were taught to pick up after ourselves, so why is it so hard for some adults to follow through?
We need to take pride in our city. When I go for a walk, I pick up litter and toss it in the trash. It's no skin off my back, but it makes a difference, especially if everyone pitches in.
I know cleanup crews in Louisville have their hands full but I think it'd help if they were more visible for everyone to see. It sets the tone: If they're committed to keeping our city clean, then so should the rest of us.
If we don't start portraying this image of a cleaner city, then visitors won't want to visit, and locals won't want to invest in everything Louisville has to offer. I'm thankful to local organizations that work to keep Louisville clean and beautiful, like those who plant trees, paint murals and cover up graffiti.
Let's follow their lead and give everyone a reason to be proud of Louisville.
