Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, is at it again. She has shown her disregard for rules by getting her hair done while it was forbidden by local ordinance. We all remember what it was like not being allowed to go to the salon. Kentucky had a moratorium on salons for over two months. The Speaker must think rules are beneath her. She has tried to spin the story by claiming she was set-up. But she is the one who made the appointment, decided not to wear a mask, and got caught. She needs to show some dignity and own up to her mistake.
Here's what our viewers had to say.
"Don't do as I do. Do as I tell you to do. Way to go, Nancy!"
"How is Nancy breaking the rules when Donald Trump never puts on a mask Make me understand that."
"Nancy Pelosi needs to go. She continues to show that what applies to others does not apply to her."
"I feel like she hasn't done any more than Donald Trump has been doing."
"I guess the laws don't apply to you, Nancy. You only make them."
"I believe just what Nancy Pelosi said. She was set up."
"You know, if Nancy can be tricked by a neighborhood salon. Should we trust her with a Top-Secret security clearance? I don't think so."
"Nancy Pelosi is the poster child for term limits."
