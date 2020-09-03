Nancy Pelosi is at it again. The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives shows disregard for rules. This week, Speaker Pelosi violated local ordinances when she went to a San Francisco salon. California has been one of the hardest hit states by the pandemic. It has also been one of the most regulated areas of the country. These facts are not news to the people who live there nor to the Speaker.
We all remember what it was like to not be allowed to get your hair fixed. Kentucky had a moratorium on salons for over two months. Plenty of people wanted to visit the barber or stylist when they were closed, but we followed the guidelines we were given. Her behavior mirrors that of a defiant teenager. In violating this ordinance, Pelosi is showing the country that rules are beneath her.
In the latest spin, Pelosi is claiming it was a set-up. I guess we should feel lucky she hasn't found a way to blame Trump. The facts are, she made the appointment. She decided not to wear a mask, and she is the one that got caught. Nancy needs to show that she has some dignity and own up to her mistake.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.