Isaiah 26:20 says: Go my people, enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you: Hide yourself for a little while until this wrath has passed by. This Sunday, we will celebrate Easter despite the coronavirus. I urge you to continue your traditions. Get dressed up, break bread, sing your favorite hymns, and celebrate at your house. These are small sacrifices for the lives we have. Show your appreciation for Jesus, stay home and live his teachings.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
Jennifer Ludwick: Thank you for your Point of View on Easter. It was awesome and so needed for such a time as this. May God Bless You & Your family.
Larry Hedgspeth: Kudos and appreciation to Dale for emphasizing the meaning of Easter in such a bold and courageous manner.
Barbara Ayers: Thanks for this wonderful Point of View about Easter. You speak the truth in love.
Terry Richman: Thank you for the message of hope in Jesus at a time when we all need it.
Paula Queenan Englert: This Point of View was particularly good. Everything Mr. Woods said was right on point. I hope people pay attention and do as suggested. What would Jesus do? He would stay at home and celebrate His resurrection with his family.