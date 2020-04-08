Isaiah 26:20 says: Go my people, enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you: Hide yourself for a little while until this wrath has passed by. This Sunday, we will celebrate Easter despite the coronavirus. I urge you to continue your traditions. Get dressed up, break bread, sing your favorite hymns, and celebrate at your house. These are small sacrifices for the lives we have. Show your appreciation for Jesus, stay home and live his teachings.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Maybe this will wake some of the people up and make them listen to what’s going on in our world.”
“I would rather be going to church too, Sunday, for Easter Sunday. But we are the church, throughout everyday of the week.”
“I just wanted to thank Dale Woods for reminding all of us of the true meaning of Easter.”
“We will be celebrating Easter like we always celebrate. But we’ll be doing it at home.”
“What little bit of suffering we’re doing to stay at home on Easter does pale in comparison to the suffering that Jesus hanging on that cross.”
“I‘m going to be watching on my computer right here at home. Let’s all do this together.”
“Stay at home be safe. Love one another and spread love but not let us spread the coronavirus.”