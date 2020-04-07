Isaiah 26:20 says: Go my people, enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you: Hide yourself for a little while until this wrath has passed by. This Sunday we will celebrate Easter unlike any other year. This is about our relationship with Jesus. The most important thing we can do is care for one another. We will stay home this Easter, because preventing the spread of Covid-19 enables us to shepherd the weak.
Christians celebrate Easter because of his resurrection, not the fancy clothes, beloved hymns, or jellybeans. Jesus shows us perfect love. He shows forgiveness to everyone. He tells us not to be afraid. This year we must sacrifice for the betterment of the world. Many of us want to continue traditions, so do all you can. Get dressed up, break bread, sing, but do it at home. Don’t forget to tithe online. These are small sacrifices for the lives we have.
We must remember those who have gotten sick or died. We must keep our faith. The Bible tells us mortal bodies die but lives of believers continue forever. Show appreciation for the life of Jesus, stay home and live his teachings.
What are your thoughts about this highly unusual Easter? Call us or share with us on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.