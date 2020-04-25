Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has repeatedly said he won't reopen the state's economy until the number of new cases go down for 14 consecutive days. Odds would be better going to Vegas, playing roulette, betting on red and thinking it will hit 14 times in a row. If the number of new cases dwindle and there is a slight uptick, we shouldn’t hit the reset button. If healthy employees want to return to work, they must have that right. Governor Beshear needs to adopt a new set of benchmarks and stop forcing Kentuckians to sit on their hands.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"We can't continue this. We're going to have civil unrest when people are starving, they can't pay their bills, they're losing their houses and their cars. We're going to have to approach this with some risk, knowing what the alternative will cost us."
"I realize that people want to get back to work, and it's important that we get back to work, but the most important thing is that we get this virus under control."
"It is time we go back. At this point, we won't have any jobs to go back to if we do not go back to work. Thank you for speaking up against Governor Beshear…"
"...we have to take chances and not live in fear. We can be smart, we can ash our hands, and if you are sick you stay at home, but we must go back to work."