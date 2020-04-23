Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has repeatedly said he won't reopen the state's economy until the number of new cases go down for 14 consecutive days. Odds would be better going to Vegas, playing roulette, betting on red and thinking it will hit 14 times in a row. Before you start hammering me for questioning the Governor, please remember, I have sung his praises up to this point.
I want to make sure if the number of new cases goes down for six straight days and the seventh sees a slight uptick, we don’t hit the reset button and go back to day one. Let’s face facts. The more available testing becomes, the more ‘new cases’ the state will have. Currently, we are not capable of testing everyone on a reasonable timetable. Kentucky just set up four new testing sites. Those sites all test under 300 people per day. At this rate, it could take 10 years to test everyone in the Commonwealth.
Living in America we are promised life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I don’t want people in danger, but if healthy capable employees want to work, they must have that right. Governor Beshear needs to adopt a new set of benchmarks and stop forcing Kentuckians to sit on their hands.
