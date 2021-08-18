Bridging the gap between Kentucky and Indiana is expensive, especially when it comes to building world class bridges. Last week the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, and if passes the House, millions of dollars in federal money could be funneled into Kentucky.
That money would help pay for the Brent Spence bridge in Cincinnati, and the I-69 bridge project in Evansville, leaving both of them toll free.
I think if Democrats and Republicans would stop fighting over the bill and come up with a way to use some of the money to pay for our local bridges, we could be toll free too, and businesses on both sides of the river would benefit.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Your idea of paying off existing bridge debt is very sensible."
"Tolls for bridges? Who cares?"
"I would love to see the tolls off of the bridges because I do not go to Kentucky because of the tolls."
"Charging tolls for local residents is atrocious."
"Just dig in your pocket, that's all they care about."
"I don't think these tolls will ever go away because they're going to get as much money out of the public as they can."
"Your proposal to remove the tolls on the bridges makes sense, so we can count on our politicians not even considering that."