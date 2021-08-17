Bridging the gap between Kentucky and Indiana isn't cheap, especially when it comes to building world class bridges. Every time we drive across the I-65 and Lewis and Clark Bridges, we pay tolls.
That money goes right back into paying for the bridges themselves, construction on them, and upkeep.
It's the price we have been forced to pay to live in a river city. I think there is a huge opportunity coming though that could make our local bridges toll free and improve our economy at the same time.
Last week, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, and if the House gives it the green light, some of that federal money would benefit new bridges going up like the Brent Spence bridge near Cincinnati, and the I-69 project in Evansville.
In fact, if it passes, supporters say there would be enough money to pay for both bridges without forcing drivers to pay tolls. There would also be a chance to apply for more grant money, which I think should be used to cover the existing debt here at home from RiverLink.
Lets stop fighting across party lines to pass this, and instead come up with a plan to pay off our local bridges, eliminate current tolls, and allow businesses on both sides of the river to benefit.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.